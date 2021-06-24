TBWA CEO Sara Tate quits for leadership business

0 Shares Share

Another big change is in store at Omnicom Towers on London’s South Bank: TBWA London CEO Sara Tate is stepping down to become a leadership coach shortly after sibling AMV BBDO (another occupant of the rather looming HQ) announced its new CEO in Sam Hawkey from Saatchi & Saatchi.

TBWA says it knows who’s going to replace Tate but isn’t saying who.

Tate (above) says: “As a strategist I have always been fascinated by what makes people and cultures tick. Creating healthy and thriving cultures is one of the biggest challenges facing businesses post pandemic.

“My plan is to focus on helping clients and agencies create environments that embody their brands and values and play a driving role in their success.”

TBWA in London is in a rather strange position, aligned with Lucky Generals which Omnicom bought some years back but with the two operating independently. Lucky Generals remains in its Exmouth Market HQ in trendy Clerkenwell.

TBWA has done OK during Tate’s reign, moving up the Campaign/Nielsen billings table with some new business wins. Seasoned CEOs are rather thin on the ground in London at the moment. One possible candidate, Polly Dedman from Omnicom’s biggest agency adam&eveDDB, has just joined former A&E founder John Forsyth at his new agency Neverland.