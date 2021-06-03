Songtradr buys MassiveMusic in global B2B music deal

0 Shares Share

The music industry is undergoing all sorts of upheavals in the digital era – Spotify’s founder is even trying to buy Arsenal – and there’s a new major player on the B2B stage: Songtradr, which claims to be the world’s biggest B2B music licensing marketplace, is buying creative music agency MassiveMusic.

Songtradr CEO Paul Wiltshire says: “MassiveMusic has built a standout reputation for bold, brilliant, creative music solutions for brands over the last 20 plus years. The complexities of the B2B music industry have made it challenging to fully adopt and leverage technology, limiting it from experiencing the same growth as the consumer music industry.

“Bringing our companies and competencies together creates the scale and trust to enable a true transformation of the B2B music industry and unlock significant growth potential.”

MassiveMusic founder and CEO Hans Brouwer says: “The thing that excites me the most is how our visions, ambitions and cultures are aligned. From the first meeting onwards our partnership felt like we’d been in a band for a long time already.

“We are looking forward to helping our global clients grow: Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger; if you allow me to quote the revolutionary Daft Punk.”

Not sure what Daft Punk would have made of yet another digital era media company owning everything (or trying to.) Monopoly seems the name of the game these days.