Sipsmith's Mr Swan mounts takeover bid for Wimbledon

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News

Sipsmith is the official gin partner Of the Wimbledon tennis championship it seems (you can add it to Pimm’s too if you want to fall over) and agency Ogilvy has produced a diverting effort with Sipsmith’s stop-mo Mr Swan mistakenly announcing that “Wimbledon is The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin.”

Global marketing director Shelley Macintyre says: “What better way for Mr Swan to make his comeback than celebrating the coming together of Sipsmith and Wimbledon as partners? It’s a delightful celebration of two quintessential brands that go to extraordinary lengths to delight their clientele.

“A shared attention to detail, combined with Mr Swan’s idiosyncratic quirks make this not only the perfect partnership, but a lot of fun too, which is what we’ve tried to capture with Mr Swan and his partner, Ani.”

Good from Sipsmith and Ogilvy.

MAA creative scale: 8.

