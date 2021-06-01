Don't Miss

Scotland is back in the game as Adidas stokes Euros rivalry

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 3 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The Auld Enemy rivalry is cranking up as Scotland and England get ready to face one another in the group stages of the Euros in just a couple of weeks’ time.

Adidas, which sponsors the Scotland kit (rival Nike is the England kit sponsor) is stoking the traditional enmity between the teams with a campaign that references Baddiel and Skinner’s “football’s coming home” anthem from Euro 96 by applying some graffiti to its own OOH ads.

Created by ad agency, The Corner, the word “home” is crossed out and replaced with a more Scottish version, “hame.”

It’s Scotland’s first major finals since the World Cup 1998 in France, meaning that there are plenty of Scots in their 20s who have no recollection of a tournament like this, and many more who have waited far too long. Good luck to Nicola Sturgeon if she wants to keep covid restrictions going after it all starts on 11th June.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.