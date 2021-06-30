Ronaldo scores $1.6m per Instagram post says Hopper

Do you remember when Alan Sugar described high-earning footballers as Carlos Kickaball? Well the world’s leading Carlos Kickaball, Cristiano Ronaldo generates $1.6m fer every Instagram post according to new research from HopperHQ.com which describes itself as the “world’s leading Instagram scheduling tool.”
The top ten celebs are:
Cristiano Ronaldo – 303 million followers – $1,604,000 per post
Dwayne Johnson – 247 million followers – $1,523,000 per post
Ariana Grande – 245 million followers – $1,510,000 per post
Kylie Jenner – 242 million followers – $1,494,000 per post
Selena Gomez – 239 million followers – $1,468,000 per post
Kim Kardashian – 230 million followers – $1,419,000 per post
Lionel Messi – 220 million followers – $1,169,000 per post
Beyonce Knowles – 187 million followers – $1,147,000 per post
Justin Bieber – 179 million followers – $1,112,000 per post
Kendal Jenner – 170 million followers -$1,053,000 per post
The top five Instagram influencers (people who are famous because they’re famous on Instagram) are:
Eleonora Pons – 44 million followers – $180,000 per post
Charli D’Amelio- 42.3 million followers – $172,700 per post
Addison Rae – 38.2 million followers – $155,800 per post
Sommer Ray – 26.5 million followers – $108,300 per post
Dixie D’Amelio – 24.4 million followers – $99,800 per post
No, me neither.
Hopper HQ co-founder Mike Bandar says: “Five years on it’s still incredible to see the growing influence these celebrities can have on the social media platform, but with ever growing follower numbers and the sheer amount of exposure each of their posts have, it’s no surprise how valuable content from these celebrities can be. ”
As COVID-19 continues to impact all our lives, it appears that Instagram is the one of the few places not negatively impacted by the pandemic, and with people using the app more than ever before, some could say it was inevitable earnings would peak this year.”
Guess it probably is. What is there left to say? Brands, of course, are funding all this. Suppose they know what they’re doing.