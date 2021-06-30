Ronaldo scores $1.6m per Instagram post says Hopper

0 Shares Share

Do you remember when Alan Sugar described high-earning footballers as Carlos Kickaball? Well the world’s leading Carlos Kickaball, Cristiano Ronaldo generates $1.6m fer every Instagram post according to new research from HopperHQ.com which describes itself as the “world’s leading Instagram scheduling tool.”

The top ten celebs are:

Cristiano Ronaldo – 303 million followers – $1,604,000 per post

Dwayne Johnson – 247 million followers – $1,523,000 per post

Ariana Grande – 245 million followers – $1,510,000 per post

Kylie Jenner – 242 million followers – $1,494,000 per post

Selena Gomez – 239 million followers – $1,468,000 per post

Kim Kardashian – 230 million followers – $1,419,000 per post

Lionel Messi – 220 million followers – $1,169,000 per post

Beyonce Knowles – 187 million followers – $1,147,000 per post

Justin Bieber – 179 million followers – $1,112,000 per post

Kendal Jenner – 170 million followers -$1,053,000 per post

The top five Instagram influencers (people who are famous because they’re famous on Instagram) are:

Eleonora Pons – 44 million followers – $180,000 per post

Charli D’Amelio- 42.3 million followers – $172,700 per post

Addison Rae – 38.2 million followers – $155,800 per post

Sommer Ray – 26.5 million followers – $108,300 per post

Dixie D’Amelio – 24.4 million followers – $99,800 per post

No, me neither.

Hopper HQ co-founder Mike Bandar says: “Five years on it’s still incredible to see the growing influence these celebrities can have on the social media platform, but with ever growing follower numbers and the sheer amount of exposure each of their posts have, it’s no surprise how valuable content from these celebrities can be. ”

As COVID-19 continues to impact all our lives, it appears that Instagram is the one of the few places not negatively impacted by the pandemic, and with people using the app more than ever before, some could say it was inevitable earnings would peak this year.”

Guess it probably is. What is there left to say? Brands, of course, are funding all this. Suppose they know what they’re doing.