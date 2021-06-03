Don't Miss

Robert de Niro stars in Leo Burnett Madrid foodie ad for free

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 10 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

As a renowned foodie and backer of Nobu restaurants, Robert de Niro was the ideal frontman for Madrid’s international gastronomy summit. Leo Burnett decided to push its luck and see if he might do the job for free, and it worked.

First, the agency made an ad asking the movie star to promote the Madrid Fusion Alimentos de España, offering no fee apart from the promise of a bespoke tasting menu from some of Spain’s top chefs. De Niro was given a 48-hour window before they offered the gig to someone else, and advised to “listen to his gut” when making the decision.

De Niro responded to the social media plea and, in the manner of d-list celebs making “happy birthday” films for a few quid in lockdown, he cheerfully supports the event and looks forward to his next trip to Madrid.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.