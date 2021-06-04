Publicis wins two media accounts, chairman Levy signs up for another four years

0 Shares Share

Publicis Groupe keeps winning business. One of its media agencies Starcom has won online marketplace Vinted while umbrella operation Publicis Media has won chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli across Europe.

At the same time former CEO Muarice Levy (left) has signed up for another four years as chairman of its advisory board, which suggests that shareholders, including Elizabeth Badinter, are content with the way the groupe is going under Arthur Sadoun. There have been rumours, denied by both parties, of a merger between Publicis and Havas. Havas is now owned by Vivendi.

Vinted TV director Kestutis Tyla says: “As one of the UK’s leading media buying agencies, we are so excited to be working with Starcom. We know they will be brilliant partners to help us increase our presence in the local market.”

Lindt says: “Following a comprehensive evaluation of potential media agency partners, Lindt & Sprüngli can confirm that the company will be collaborating with Publicis Media for media strategy, planning and buying in Europe.”