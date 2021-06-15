Don't Miss

Post-pandemic creativity: McCann brings back an inclusive Wimbledon

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News, PR 4 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

In the social media age you have to include everyone, even if you’re the traditionally snooty All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, organisers of Wimbledon.

Which it tries to in this launch campaign from McCann for the iconic tennis Grand Slam tournament, cancelled last year. “It’s a Wimbledon thing” it tells us as people around the world adapt Wimbledon traditions: rain, strawberries etc.

YouTubers, including lots from Asia and a certain Mr Federer (not sure if it’s that one) seem to like it.

Let’s hope they manage to get some decent crowds in as the UK suffers another bout of Covid heebie-jeebies.

Good from the ever-reliable McCann.

MAA creative scale: 7.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.