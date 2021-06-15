Post-pandemic creativity: McCann brings back an inclusive Wimbledon

0 Shares Share

In the social media age you have to include everyone, even if you’re the traditionally snooty All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, organisers of Wimbledon.

Which it tries to in this launch campaign from McCann for the iconic tennis Grand Slam tournament, cancelled last year. “It’s a Wimbledon thing” it tells us as people around the world adapt Wimbledon traditions: rain, strawberries etc.

YouTubers, including lots from Asia and a certain Mr Federer (not sure if it’s that one) seem to like it.

Let’s hope they manage to get some decent crowds in as the UK suffers another bout of Covid heebie-jeebies.

Good from the ever-reliable McCann.

MAA creative scale: 7.