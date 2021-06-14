Don't Miss

Post-pandemic creativity: Halifax jumps the gun…

Posted by: Stephen Foster

Oh well, you can’t win ’em all.

Here’s the second iteration of New Commercial Arts’ ‘It’s a people thing’ for Halifax – showing escape from lockdown (no masks etc.)

Except we’re not of course, in the UK anyway as PM Boris Johnson, fresh from sparring with French president Macron in the G7 Cornish sunshine, is due to announce a further month of restrictions as government scientists – in the words of one of them – “disappear down a rabbit hole” faced with the new, allegedly more pernicious, Delta Covid variant.

Hedges its bets if you watch closely but…

Will disappointed people find it annoying?

MAA creative scale: 5.

