Post-pandemic creativity: Can Marriott make us travel?

Travel, obviously, is a nightmare with no guarantee the wretched Delta variant of Covid will allow even some of the world to get back to normal any time soon.

Marriott Bonvoy is launching a big new campaign from 72andSunny – ‘Where can we take you?’ – trying to persuade us that the resumption of travel is not just about escaping but also a way of broadening the mind/firing up the emotions.

Actually escaping would do.

Marriott keeps emailing me with some points I seem to have gathered from somewhere – it’s so long ago I’ve forgotten. May take them up on it in a few years’ time.

MAA creative scale: 5.

