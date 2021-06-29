Omnicom’s TBWA London appoints Larissa Vince as CEO

0 Shares Share

Larissa Vince is the new CEO of TBWA London, and will move from her role as CEO of Now to take over from Sara Tate, whose departure was announced last week, at the end of the summer.

Vince spent two years at Now, preceded by eight years at Saatchi & Saatchi, where she rose from marketing director to joint managing director (with Sam Hawkey, recently departed for AMV BBDO) in that time. Before Saatchis, she was deputy editor at Campaign.

The task at Omnicom’s TBWA won’t be easy. The agency currently exists in the shadow of Lucky Generals, which was bought by Omnicom in 2017 and somehow given stewardship of the floundering TBWA at the same time.

Vince’s role will be to win clients and improve creative output, both of which she had been doing pretty well at Now, particularly recently with new campaigns for BT Enterprise, plus newish clients credit card provider Vanquis and Legoland. Diversity and inclusion is also on her to do list at TBWA.

She said: “What’s great – and I think unique – about the agency is that we are of a size to give our clients the focus and attention they would get from a smaller agency, but we have all the breadth and capabilities of a network.”

Her senior team at TBWA will include Katie Jackson, who is being promoted to chief operating officer from managing director, as well as chief creative officer Andy Jex and chief strategy officer Anna Vogt.

Troy Ruhanen, CEO of TBWA Worldwide, said: “TBWA is perfectly positioned to move into a period of disruptive growth. To achieve that we sought a leader who could drive a different agenda. Larissa has a strong track record of building narratives for both her clients’ brands and the brands she runs She is the right leader to bring out the very best of our team and take TBWA London to the next level.”

Tate stepped down from TBWA last week to start a leadership coaching consultancy.