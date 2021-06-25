Ogilvy wins again for Cannes newbie Pakistan’s Telenor

0 Shares Share

Ogilvy, including its David agency, has had a storming Cannes Lions, down mainly to Dove’s ‘Courage is beautiful’ campaign and David’s work for that awards machine Burger King.

But it’s also managed to put Pakistan on the Cannes map for the first time, adding the Mobile Grand Prix to the Media Grand Prix (one of two) Ogilvy Pakistan has already won for Telenor Pakistan’s ‘Naming the invisible by digital birth registration.’

Telenor partnered with Unicef to provide digital registration via an Android app for more than 60 million children in Pakistan without a birth certificate.

Other Grand Prix winners were: Creative Business Transformation – Marcel Paris and Carrefour ‘Act for food;’ Creative ecommerce – FCB Inferno for The Big Issue and LinkedIn, ‘Raising profiles’ (FCB is also having a good Cannes) and Draftline Bogotá for AB InBev, ‘Tienda Cerca.’

Creative Effectiveness – Wieden & Kennedy Portland for Nike, ‘Dream Crazy (this won big at Cannes in 2019),’ Brand Experience & Activation – David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King, ‘Stevenage challenge’ and McCann New York for Mastercard, ‘True name,’ Radio & Audio – Area 23 for Woojer, “Sick beats,’ Innovation – Wunderman Thompson Buenos Aires for Unilever, Degree Inclusive Deodorant.

WPP boss Mark Read will particularly enjoy that award.

Lots of biggies to come today on the Festival’s final day: Film, Titanium, Glass, Sustainable Development Goals, Young Lions Digital and Film, Grand Prix for Good, Palme D’Or, Creative Marketer (isn’t that already Microsoft?), Agency, Independent Agency, Network, and Holding Company.