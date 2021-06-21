Ogilvy/Dove and AKQA/H&M get WPP off to a Cannes Lions Grand Prix flyer

0 Shares Share

WPP is off to a flyer in this year’s (virtual) Cannes Lions – two years of entries – with two Grand Prix for Ogilvy’s already celebrated Dove ‘Courage is beautiful’ pandemic campaign, in outdoor and press, and the Design Grand Prix for AKQA’s ‘Looop’ for H&M.

Ogilvy global ECD Daniel Fisher says: “It’s an amazing honour to get a Cannes Grand Prix, but this one is even more special because it’s a testament to the wonderful teamwork that took place between two Ogilvy offices (Toronto and London) and our Dove clients during those dark and scary first few days of lockdown.

“We never set out to win awards with this work – in fact we didn’t even set out to make an ad campaign. We just asked the question, ‘what can we do to help?’ and it grew from there.”

AKQA Group CEO Ajaz Ahmed says: “This win is a celebration of sustainability, collaboration and creativity — central priorities for our planet and industry. Congratulations and thank you to our team and H&M for achieving this trailblazing recognition.”

‘Courage is Beautiful’ was top of many people’s lists for Lions recognition (it won gold Lions too) but to win two categories is an outstanding (and deserved) achievement. There may well be more Lions to come.

AKQA, now headlining the merged AKQA/Grey entity, continually pushes the boundaries of what agencies can do and its H&M win is also well merited. Looop is a product of its architecture partner Universal Design Studio.

Good news for WPP CEO Mark Read and his “creative transformation” mantra. And WPP’s new global CCO Rob Reilly hasn’t even offically arrived yet.