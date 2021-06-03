Don't Miss

Now Yorkshire Tea tries plant-based Alpro

Posted by: Stephen Foster

Lucky Generals has done well out of gently sending up Yorkshire stereotypes in its work for Yorkshire Tea (a ranting Sean Bean was a bridge too far maybe) and here’s YT employee Craig launching plant-based Alpro’s speciality tea milk, named after himself.

Lucky Generals’ heritage goes back to the great days of Abbott Mead Vickers when it was the middle class, middle-of-the-road agency of choice – with the added fizz and vim of some great creatives.

The Generals are ploughing the same furrow, to some effect. Makes a pleasant change from some of the contemporary noise.

MAA creative scale: 7.

