Now Yorkshire Tea tries plant-based Alpro

Lucky Generals has done well out of gently sending up Yorkshire stereotypes in its work for Yorkshire Tea (a ranting Sean Bean was a bridge too far maybe) and here’s YT employee Craig launching plant-based Alpro’s speciality tea milk, named after himself.

Lucky Generals’ heritage goes back to the great days of Abbott Mead Vickers when it was the middle class, middle-of-the-road agency of choice – with the added fizz and vim of some great creatives.

The Generals are ploughing the same furrow, to some effect. Makes a pleasant change from some of the contemporary noise.

MAA creative scale: 7.