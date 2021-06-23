Mother turns the Dorito on its side to ‘Make Your Play’

0 Shares Share

Doritos is partnering with Dice, a music streaming and ticketing platform, and the Strawberries & Creem festival in Cambridge, as part of a new campaign by Mother that reinvents the Doritos triangle as a “play” button by turning it on its side.

To go with the TV ad, Mother has created interactive posters where you can “Make Your Play” and win tickets to gigs, clubs and live streams around the country.

Clafoutie Sintive, marketing director Snacks UK at PepsiCo said: “It’s been a particularly difficult time for the music industry, which is why we wanted to create meaningful partnerships with innovative leaders in the music space who reflect our goals and values. We are delighted to… bring tickets to consumers via our ‘Make Your Play’ activation – enabling the music starved fans to hit play on life again.”

MAA creative scale: 7