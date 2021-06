MAA blast from the past: one for the Euros – Nike Shox

Euros football ads are all over the place now, none quite as audacious as this effort from 2003 (I think) for Nike Shox from Wieden+Kennedy. Featuring that forgotten phenomenon, a streaker.

Originally intended for an NFL setting, moved to the more easygoing (then) UK and the capable hands of director Frank Budgen.

Can’t see today’s somewhat po-faced, purpose-driven Nike trying this route again, somehow.