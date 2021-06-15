MAA blasts from the past: Euro wins and fails from Walkers and Pizza Hut

England football manager Gareth Southgate won’t need reminding of a previous Euro football tournament, 1996 when he missed a penalty in the shoot-out against the eventual winners Germany.

Pizza Hut then enlisted him with Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle who had missed in the 1990 World Cup – also against you-know-who – in an ad that was topical if nothing else.

And it was nothing else, good idea but it’s terrible.

Walkers, with the deft hand of Paul Weiland I believe, had earlier shown how to do it with 1990 heroes Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne for its Salt & Lineker variety.

Almost worthy of a bit more Nessum Dorma (the dynamic duo make a brief appearance in the Beeb’s Italia 90 version.)