Lucky Generals wins top level Virgin Atlantic pitch

Lucky Generals has won the Virgin Atlantic creative account, in years back one of the prize assignments for any UK creative agency. Lucky Generals reportedly pitched against Mother and Uncommon in a high level pitch.

Virgin’s chief digital and marketing officer Siobhan Fitzpatrick says: “With all eyes on aviation and when travel means more than ever, there is no better time to invest in the Virgin Atlantic brand, showcasing our brilliantly different experience to customers.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Lucky Generals, and excited by both the creative and the strategic strength of their team, along with a shared set of values. ?We look forward to working together to develop an enduring brand platform and creative idea for Virgin Atlantic that is rooted in purpose to help us achieve our vision of becoming the most loved travel company.”

Lucky General Helen Calcraft says: “Virgin Atlantic is a truly iconic brand and dream win for any agency. We have loved every moment of working with the marketing team in this process, and have been inspired by their vision, passion, clarity and spirit. This is the dawn of a new era for the brand, and we are thrilled that we are going to be part of it.”

Let’s hope it does turn out to be such an opportunity. Virgin Atlantic’s future seemed to hang in the balance in the first wave of the pandemic and the air travel market and its key route to the US is still far from back to normal.

But the win caps a good week for Lucky Generals which has also won Ovo Energy.