Havas Studios beefs up content offer with Keith hire

Katie Keith (below), who enjoyed the soubriquet ‘first lady’ at top production company Rattling Stick, is joining newly-formed Havas Studios as head of content. She will also be head of production at Havas London.

Havas Studios is described as an “integrated global production business…designed to foster collaboration and instil a production-led ‘makers’ ethos into the heart of the creative agency.”

Before Rattling Stick, which has a cupboard stuffed full of awards, Keith spent ten years at JWT (now Wunderman Thompson) as first an account director and then agency producer.

Keith says: “Production requirements are changing before our eyes – but legacy models and ways of working have been slow to adapt, and there are huge opportunities that are not being tapped into. The chance to help shape Havas Studios – a modern, progressive content proposition embedded at the heart of the Havas and Vivendi networks – from the ground up was too exciting an opportunity to pass up.

“To also have the chance to work on the quality of briefs within Havas London – a creative agency with exciting ambition, momentum, and talent – is a real privilege.”

Havas has invested heavily in creativity under boss Chris Hirst. Production has recently risen back to the top of the agenda, not least because agencies have belatedly noticed how big a part it plays in the success of businesses like Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital, spearheaded by production outfit MediaMonks.

Agency heads of TV, who once roamed La Croisette in Cannes in packs, had become nearly extinct. Now they’re on the way back, usually as heads of content as agencies try to win a bigger slice of digital production.