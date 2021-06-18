Havas reveals secret of ‘carpetphobia’ for Vanish

0 Shares Share

Spanking new carpets can be a pain: ours were rapidly covered with rugs after a few younger family members visited. So this ad for Vanish from Havas hits the spot.

A well-spent 30 seconds.

By Havas creative Rosie May Bird Smith (one person.) She’s also a talented portrait painter (left.)

Very Vicki Maguire somehow.

Havas London is becoming an agency to conjure with. One sign of a great agency is that clients begin to look forward to what you’re going to come up with next, rather than viewing it with a certain trepidation.

MAA creative scale: 8.