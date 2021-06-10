GroupM’s Weiser predicts “astonishing ” UK ad recovery

0 Shares Share

WPP’s GroupM is forecasting 24% growth for the UK ad market in 2021 – up from its previous forecast of 12.4% – a rate of growth its president of business intelligence Brian Weiser describes as “astonishing.”

Weiser (left) told Campaign: “It is astonishing to say the UK is growing 24%. It is more astonishing to consider that it is such a large market and it is growing as fast as it is – and, to be clear, we are saying [growth] from a not terrible 2020, as it turned out.”

As ever, digita is driving growth with a rise of 27% in 2021 and is set to account for 77% of all advertising for the year, rising to 82% by 2026. TV advertising is forecast to grow by 13%.

Out of Home is set for 31% growth after a 46% decline in 2020. According to GroupM: “OOH is now smarter, faster and more agile than ever and we anticipate that this will drive interest from new and returning advertisers.”