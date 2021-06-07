Gravity-defying Mother is Ad Age’s top International Agency

0 Shares Share

UK-based agency Mother has been voted Ad Age’s International Agency of the Year for the second time in three years, no mean feat especially as the pandemic coincided with a period of expansion for the agency, timing which might have sunk many other enterprises.

Ad age says: “Indie agencies come and go in London but Mother is one that has weathered the storms of the past 25 years, and none has arguably been stormier than 2020. (Perhaps it’s appropriate then, that the agency’s Agency of the Year submission video took the form of a sea shanty.)

“Not only did Mother grow its revenue 10% from 2019, it won 16 new clients, made no layoffs, repaid all its furlough money to the U.K. government, and eventually grew by 100 people, hiring several teams laid off by other shops.”

Mother, of course, has matched its commitment to creativity over 25 years or so with a magpie-like ability to spot commercial opportunities, in and out of advertising, and that’s helped no end to ensure its independence and prosperity.

A one-time MAA International Agency of the Year too, it’s shown that UK agencies can thrive in the US (although it’s still hard) and internationally. A worthy addition to Mother’s groaning award shelves.