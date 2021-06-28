Graham Fink launches online course FinkDifferent for creatives everywhere

0 Shares Share

Garlanded creative Graham Fink, a regular and welcome contributor to MAA, is launching FinkDifferent, an online course in creativity consisting of lectures, Q&As and podcasts aimed at entrepreneurs, people thinking of starting up a business (not just advertising), marketing clients and people at all levels in the creative industry.

Fink (above) has played pivotal role at a number of high-profile advertising agencies, including CDP, GGT, and M&C Saatchi. Most recently he was Ogilvy & Mather CCO for China for six years. Fink has played a vital part in the creation of some of the industry’s most iconic campaigns including the classic ‘Face’ commercial for British Airways and the Cannes Grand Prix winning ‘Coke Hands’ poster (the most awarded ad in Coca-Cola’s history.) An artist and director in his own right, he has won four BAFTAs.

Fink says: “This has been my pandemic project: about nine months in the making. It’s many many things I have learnt over my 30 plus years in advertising and marketing. I’m sharing things that I wish someone had told me years ago. Advice, tips, techniques, secrets, from the different cultures and continents that I’ve worked in.



“Things like, how to get big ideas, how to sell them, how judge them, to critique them, how to give proper feedback. How to grow your own confidence, believe in yourself, how to lead your team and get the best out of them, how to find young talent.”

A one-off subscription is required for the three part course. Deadline for subscriptions is midnight on Friday July 2. FinkDifferent course details and preview are here.

Corrected: deadline is July 2!