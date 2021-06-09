Even vikings need a helmet in Denmark these days

0 Shares Share

Rather missed ‘Vikings’ recently although sometimes you have to watch it from behind the sofa as someone meets a particularly grisly end.

The Danish Ministry of Transport and agency & Co are doing their best to revive the genre with this tale of Svend, about to go off looting and pillaging in England, reminded by the family to wear a helmet. Directed in epic, albeit muddy, style by Tore Frandsen.

Ministry of Transport – Tore Frandsen from new—land on Vimeo.

The big ad holding companies are always banging on about their supposed “storytelling” abilities. So why don’t they make ads like this?

MAA creative scale: 8.5.