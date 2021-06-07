Don't Miss

Domino’s asks us to yodel for pizza in new work by VCCP

Now that groups of six can kick back at home with a pizza, Domino’s has cleverly created a group ordering feature on its app, and asked VCCP to promote it.

The unexpected result is a lot of yodelling between a group of mates. It’s a refreshing take on the sentimental post-lockdown reunion trope, and the older woman is a good touch — you expect her to join in but she just quietly listens.

David Masterman, creative director at VCCP, said: “How to cut through in a world where everyone is talking about reunions? We yodel. Domino’s has always brought people together, but after the year we’ve all been through, it means so much more. At long last, it’s time to put out the call.”

The campaign is described as “audio first” and you can definitely see the “Domin-oh-hoo-hoo” yodel catching on. Apparently a yodelling expert and a teacher from Germany were drafted in to make sure the actors hit the right notes.

Some good outdoor too, created with Havas Media.

MAA creative scale: 7.5

