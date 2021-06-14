Digital agency Croud hires M&A head as it steps up global acquisition drive

0 Shares Share

Digital marketing agency Croud is one of those that’s sneaked under the radar and the UK-based global agency – backed with £30m from LDC in 2019 (LDC is also an investor in another go-go agency MSQ) – is stepping up its acquisition programme by hiring Amit Khanna as head of mergers & acquisitions (M&A).

This is a new role at Croud and pretty new to the sector generally, with law firms and others specialists usually handling such activities. Khanna has worked a law firms Baker McKenzie and Charles Russell Speechlys.

Khanna (left) says: “Joining Croud in this new role is a bit of a homecoming for me; I completed my MBA placement here almost 10 years ago. It’s incredible to see just how much the business has grown and evolved since then.

“The last year has really shown the value of the Croudie network…I’m excited to explore new acquisition opportunities for the business and to identify the businesses that we know will turbocharge Croud’s already enviable client offerings.”

Croud CEO and co-founder Luke Smith says: “We’re on a great growth trajectory organically as a business in all our markets. Alongside that, and also because of it, we have a plan to further bolster that growth with acquisitions. Amit will be a key part of making that happen; his previous association with the business made him the ideal choice.

“It’s refreshing to welcome people from outside the advertising and media industry to give us a more rounded view of the world. We’re looking forward to making further announcements in this space very soon.”

Former Dentsu Aegis Network CEO Jerry Buhlmann joined Croud as non-exec chairman in February last year.