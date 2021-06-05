Creature London’s Moonpig returns in Father’s Day spot

0 Shares Share

It’s hard to believe that Moonpig didn’t get round to using a cute animated pig in its ads years ago. Apparently customers are now demanding cuddly toy versions of the charming Moonpig that Creature London introduced earlier in the year.

Stu Outhwaite-Noel, chief creative officer, at Creature, said: “The demand has been overwhelming. Letters, tweets…actual phone calls. Ever since we released the Moonpigs to the world, the Great British public have been screaming for more. So alright, alright, here’s another one…we hope you love it as much as much as the first. Now please get out of my front garden.”

The Father’s Day campaign was directed by Ben Reed, produced by Agile films and will run across TV and radio from Saturday 5th June.

