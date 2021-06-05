Don't Miss

Creature London’s Moonpig returns in Father’s Day spot

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 2 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

It’s hard to believe that Moonpig didn’t get round to using a cute animated pig in its ads years ago. Apparently customers are now demanding cuddly toy versions of the charming Moonpig that Creature London introduced earlier in the year.

Stu Outhwaite-Noel, chief creative officer, at Creature, said: “The demand has been overwhelming. Letters, tweets…actual phone calls. Ever since we released the Moonpigs to the world, the Great British public have been screaming for more. So alright, alright, here’s another one…we hope you love it as much as much as the first. Now please get out of my front garden.”

The Father’s Day campaign was directed by Ben Reed, produced by Agile films and will run across TV and radio from Saturday 5th June.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.