Don't Miss

Clear Channel lures start-ups to OOH with financial and creative support

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Media, News 14 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Start-up culture has thrived during the pandemic, but many new businesses rely on social media rather than above-the-line advertising to reach customers. Clear Channel wants to encourage more of them to spend on OOH by matching their media budgets pound-for-pound in the first year.

Grocery delivery service Weezy and drinks brand Tenzing have already joined the Clear Start scheme, which includes free support on creative, production, planning and insights.

Lee Mead, direct sales director at Clear Channel UK, said: “OOH advertising enables start-ups to rub shoulders with big brands, join consumer conversations, to be seen and remembered by large audiences and, last but not least, to build the ever-important brand trust.”

Erinoula Kyrantonis, brand lead at Weezy, said: “While there’s been a strong consumer interest in our service before we even launched, we have seen first-hand the value of outdoor advertising to our growth plans. The campaign running via Clear Start is ticking a lot of boxes for us – helping us to create buzz around the arrival of our service into new areas, drive app downloads, and trial and raise brand awareness.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.