Clear Channel lures start-ups to OOH with financial and creative support

Start-up culture has thrived during the pandemic, but many new businesses rely on social media rather than above-the-line advertising to reach customers. Clear Channel wants to encourage more of them to spend on OOH by matching their media budgets pound-for-pound in the first year.

Grocery delivery service Weezy and drinks brand Tenzing have already joined the Clear Start scheme, which includes free support on creative, production, planning and insights.

Lee Mead, direct sales director at Clear Channel UK, said: “OOH advertising enables start-ups to rub shoulders with big brands, join consumer conversations, to be seen and remembered by large audiences and, last but not least, to build the ever-important brand trust.”

Erinoula Kyrantonis, brand lead at Weezy, said: “While there’s been a strong consumer interest in our service before we even launched, we have seen first-hand the value of outdoor advertising to our growth plans. The campaign running via Clear Start is ticking a lot of boxes for us – helping us to create buzz around the arrival of our service into new areas, drive app downloads, and trial and raise brand awareness.”