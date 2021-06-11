Citroen teams with C4’s Gogglebox for electric car debut

0 Shares Share

Channel 4’s Gogglebox programme has become a phenomenon in the UK, with ‘ordinary’ people responding to TV programmes. Some of the ordinaries become celebrities it seems.

Here they are again but, instead of looking at a TV programmes they’re admiring the new electric Citroën ë-C4 – “the French car that speaks your language” according to agency Havas who produced the campaign with C4 and Studio Lambert.

Citroën marketing director Nicola Dobson says: “We know how much love there is for the Gogglebox stars with their no-nonsense approach to appraising some of the UK’s most popular programming. This forms a perfect synergy with our Citroën ‘The French Car That Speaks Your Language’ campaign where we are keen to cut out the jargon often associated with car buying. We thank Havas for orchestrating this Gogglebox campaign that perfectly complements our Citroën brand values.”

Fair enough. Seems a good fit for cheap and cheerful but (fairly) stylish Citroen.

MAA creative scale: 7.