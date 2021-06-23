Cannes Lions: many roads lead to Stevenage

0 Shares Share

There are more Grand Prix than you can shake a stick at at Cannes this year: yesterdays crop was:

Creative Data (still not entirely sure what this is – do they make it up?) Rothco, Dublin for Warner Music Group, ‘Saylists;’ Creative Strategy – Goodby, Silverstein & Partners for Cheetos, ‘Can’t touch this,’ Media – FCB Chicago, City of Chicago, ‘Boards for Change’ and Telenor Pakistan and Ogilvy Pakistan, ‘Naming the invisible by digital birth registration,’ Social & Influencer – David Madrid and David Miami, Burger King, ‘Stevenage Challenge (below)’ and R/GA San Francisco, Reddit, ‘Superb Owl.’

PR – FCB New York, ‘Contract for Change’ for AB InBev/Michelob Ultra and McCann France, ‘The bread exam’ for Spinneys and The Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation, Direct – David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King’s ‘Stevenage Challenge.’

Stevenage Challenge was tipped here by adam&eve DDB’s Mike Sutherland and Ant Nicholson. Our other tipster Graham Fink has also had a good week with many of his already awarded. He foresaw that ‘Moldy Whopper’ would actually last for two years.

Burger King keeps delivering for Ogilvy’s David (what a good idea that agency was) which looks likely, at this stage, to be the most awarded agency. FCB in the US is also doing well with its BLM-related initiatives (another Fink tip.).



Life’s too short (here anyway) to count up individual Lions but there seems to be a marked absence of UK agencies with the exception of AMV BBDO for Essity and Ogilvy UK which participated in Dover’s ‘Courage is Beautiful’ although this seems to have emanated from Toronto. WPP’s AKQA and Superunion won Design Grand Prix.

Where are the winners from high profile UK creative agencies adam&eveDDB, Uncommon, Mother, Wieden+Kennedy, Lucky Generals and BBH? “Stevenage” is a winner but the idea comes from Miami, of all places.