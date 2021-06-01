Don't Miss

Cancer Research UK’s new campaign from Anomaly has questions to answer too

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News, PR

Cancer Research UK is back with a hard-hitting campaign from Anomaly stating baldly that “one in two of us will get cancer.” Well that’s laying it on the line.

And no doubt Cancer Research UK does plenty of good work. But it’s been raising megabucks for decades now – and spending quite a lot of it on advertising – but half of us are still likely to get it. Which rather begs the question, “what’s it achieved?”

Maybe Anomaly will address this in what seems likely to be a big campaign. But, as Private Eye’s Lord Gnome used to say, I think we should be told.

MAA creative scale: 4.

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

