BT Business tries to show a human face

Something seems to be happening, finally, at Britain’s BT with French interloper Altice snapping up 12% of its shares in a cunningly executed raid and the company finally agreeing to pull its finger out when it comes to connecting Britain’s broadband.

These days Saatchi & Saatchi has the bulk of the ad account but indie agency Now has been beavering away for years whenever some BT Business budget is available and it seems that now there’ll be more of it.

Here’s one of those domino-effect ads, a bit of a cliche but nicely executed.

BT Business_All business. No drama by Now Advertising from thisisnow on Vimeo.

BT is so big in the UK it’s mostly unavoidable so the best it can do is try to show a human face.

Which this does.

MAA creative scale: 7.