Brothers & Sisters wins property challenger Strike

Brothers & Sisters has won challenger online estate agency Strike after a competitive pitch. B&S is tasked with creating a new brand idea and ad campaign to run across multiple channels, aimed at challenging the UK market leader Purple Bricks. The business moves from 20something.

Strike was founded in 2007 as Housesimple and rebranded in 2020 as Strike with a core usp of selling homes for free. It has high profile backers including Charles Dunstone’s Freston Investments, also an investor in UK burger chain 5 Guys.

Strike CEO Sam Mitchell says: “Brothers & Sisters was the obvious choice for our latest campaign, The team were a perfect fit for us, their approach to strategy and creative thinking was spot-on, and we have complete faith in them to deliver amazing ads.”

B&S CEO Matt Charlton says: “We are delighted to be working with Strike. The whole way people buy and sell houses is undergoing a revolution and Strike is leading the way. The whole team here is excited to partner them on that ambitious journey.”

B&S was recently re-appointed by Center Parcs.