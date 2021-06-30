Brothers & Sisters and The Mill pull together top team to highlight Grenfell tragedy

0 Shares Share

Some of Soho’s finest, marshalled by agency Brothers & Sisters, are coming together with Nike and Kit Locker to raise funds for the community devastated by the Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017.

Grenfell Athletic FC was formed by community worker Rupert Taylor. All proceeds from kit purchases will go to the club – ‘the fabric of the community.’

Brothers & Sisters founder Andy Fowler wrote the film which is directed by Georgi Banks-Davis of Rogue Films. film. Giant studio The Mill pulled together a team including Theatre Collective and Freefolk (VFX), Stitch Editing, 750mph (sound) Sound is by 750mph and Finger Music. The music is ‘My Sound’ by MOBO winning artist Kano.

Fowler says: “This project demonstrates the power of our creative community as a force for good. Some of the most talented craftspeople in London coming together to make something powerful and profound that captures the essence of this incredible football club.

“Helping them raise the funds to grow and continue to provide hope and positivity for a community devastated by the 2017 tragedy.”

There are still scores of buildings in the UK blighted by the same sort of cladding used on Grenfell, some of which is still being used although in smaller quantities – a national disgrace.