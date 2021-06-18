British Heart Foundation and Saatchi produce timely message after Eriksen near-tragedy

0 Shares Share

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen almost died on live TV the other night after suffering a cardiac arrest in Euro 2020 and The British Heart Foundation and agency Saatchi & Saatchi have been quick out of the blocks to remind us to learn CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation – chest compressions chiefly, not as hard as it sounds.)

And they’ve managed to reel in former footballer Vinnie Jones who starred in its award-winning campaign a few years back (from Grey as I recall.)

To be broadcast during the Euros. Hope they’re not being charged for the airtime.

Timely and (we hope) useful.

MAA creative scale: 8.