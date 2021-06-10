BETC’s Rosie Bardales: my high hopes for Cannes

0 Shares Share

Rosie Bardales, global executive creative director at BETC, and member of the jury of the 2021 Cannes Lions in the Film category on what we can expect this year from this year’s (virtual sadly) International Festival of Creativity from June 21-25.

Are you excited about the 2021 edition of the Cannes Lions ?

Yes, indeed, but I’d be even more excited if we were back on the Cote d’Azur.

What kind of work do you want to award in the category you are judging ?

Saying it’s been a couple of tough years would be an understatement. Coming out of this now, I think what we all need is a big dose of INSPIRATION. More now than ever before. So I’m looking for NEW ideas. Work that moves me and surprises.

What makes the Film Lions still a compelling category in 2021 ?

I’ve always believed that FILM is the cornerstone of our craft and industry. And what are we doing to challenge this category? Is it enough? We’ll see.

Do you think that we will see many entries shot vertically in the style of Tiktok videos ?

Yes, indeed.

Do you fear that people would have forgotten the best work from two years ago that might get rewarded this year ?

I’m not sure that’s true. The best work always makes a long lasting impression so I’m not too worried about that.

Will the virtual judging affect the winners’ list ? Will it be a prize list with an asterisk ?

Well, we’re not there yet in the process, so, watch this space.

Are awards shows still a good reflection on the level of creativity of the industry?

That’s a good question. I think it’s a good reflection but not all encompassing. I think there’s even more and more places where we get inspiration from these days that’s worthy of conversation.

What will you miss the most from the physical event ?

Everything.

Is there a piece of work that you think will win big this year?

I’d rather not say. But…there is.