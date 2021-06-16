Beats by Dr Dre will surely win big at Cannes – we don’t know what though

Cannes Lions are on next week and this one – Beats by Dr Dre’s ‘You Love Me’ from agency Translation – is a certainty for a lion or three, the only question being which category or categories. As more and more get added to Cannes it becomes somewhat elastic.

With a global pandemic and Black Lives Matter defining the ad landscape, as much else, any big winner has to tick certain boxes and this certainly does that but with a compelling theme – “you love black culture but do you love me?” – and formidable technical skill.

Pity, by the way, that Leo Burnett which used to publish its predictions in the Mark Tuttsel era, seems to have stopped doing so, new global CCO Chaka Sobhani confining them to Campaign (subscription required.)