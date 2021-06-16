Don't Miss

Beats by Dr Dre will surely win big at Cannes – we don’t know what though

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 8 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Cannes Lions are on next week and this one – Beats by Dr Dre’s ‘You Love Me’ from agency Translation – is a certainty for a lion or three, the only question being which category or categories. As more and more get added to Cannes it becomes somewhat elastic.

With a global pandemic and Black Lives Matter defining the ad landscape, as much else, any big winner has to tick certain boxes and this certainly does that but with a compelling theme – “you love black culture but do you love me?” – and formidable technical skill.

Pity, by the way, that Leo Burnett which used to publish its predictions in the Mark Tuttsel era, seems to have stopped doing so, new global CCO Chaka Sobhani confining them to Campaign (subscription required.)

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.