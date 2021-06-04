Don't Miss

BBH’s £2m rebrand campaign tells us to get ‘Up & Alpen’

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 13 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

After winning back the Alpen business in December, BBH is marking the brand’s 50th birthday with a new campaign featuring an energetic alpine ram. The pack design and website have both been updated to match, and to connect the brand more closely with its Swiss roots.

Helena Blincow, head of brand at Alpen, said: “In the last year, 5.6 million UK households have purchased Alpen muesli or bars, and we’re now worth over £50 million annually. As we reach such a big milestone, there couldn’t be a better time to revitalise the brand and accelerate its popularity. Our campaign will launch just ahead of traditionally busy summer months for the category, raising awareness of the portfolio.”

“Up & Alpen” is a memorable line and, as this ad demonstrates, a ram will present ongoing opportunities for puns.

MAA creative scale: 7.5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.