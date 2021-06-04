BBH’s £2m rebrand campaign tells us to get ‘Up & Alpen’

0 Shares Share

After winning back the Alpen business in December, BBH is marking the brand’s 50th birthday with a new campaign featuring an energetic alpine ram. The pack design and website have both been updated to match, and to connect the brand more closely with its Swiss roots.

Helena Blincow, head of brand at Alpen, said: “In the last year, 5.6 million UK households have purchased Alpen muesli or bars, and we’re now worth over £50 million annually. As we reach such a big milestone, there couldn’t be a better time to revitalise the brand and accelerate its popularity. Our campaign will launch just ahead of traditionally busy summer months for the category, raising awareness of the portfolio.”

“Up & Alpen” is a memorable line and, as this ad demonstrates, a ram will present ongoing opportunities for puns.

MAA creative scale: 7.5