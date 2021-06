0 Shares Share

Just about every BBDO agency under the sun seems to have been enlisted for WhatsApp’s much-heralded global ad campaign, seeking to allay user fears that owner Facebook’s plans to monetise the platform it coughed up $19bn for will invade their privacy.

Do bears relieve themselves in the woods?

So BBDO is plugging the benefits of encryption on a double date – set in Asia of course.

Neatly done – although most questions remain unanswered.

MAA creative scale: 7.