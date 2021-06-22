Anomaly’s Romayne heads Shark Awards Kinsale jury

0 Shares Share

Anomaly London group ECD LA Romayne (left) is jury president at the Shark Awards Kinsale, now open for entries.

New categories have been added to award casting, stock footage editing, fashion, Christmas and sporting campaigns. The festival runs from September 23-25.

The juries so far includes representatives from BETC, Boys & Girls, Engine, Lucky Generals, Onecore, UltraSuperNew, Uncommon, VCCP as well as best in class masters of craft from Biscuit, Black Kite Studios, Darling Films, Electric Theatre Collective, Partizan, Stitch and 1stAveMachine as well as Anomaly.

Shark Awards Kinsale chairman, Peter Brady says: “The world has seen many challenges over the past year, but what remains – and is constant – is that creativity will never be beaten. It’s more important than ever to galvanise the creative community and bring everyone together. We’re very happy to welcome our brilliant jury president LA Roynayne who will bring an abundance of energy and fresh thinking to the Sharks.”

Jury President Roynayne says: “There isn’t anything else like The Shark Awards, as an award or an experience. To take up the reins as jury president is a wild honour. In the run up to the 60th anniversary of course, but also at such a pivotal time for creativity — as the world opens up and we decide what the next chapter of our industry will be. I cannot wait to see the work and the outcome as our incredible, international judges and this magical, Irish place come together.”