Adam&eveDDB bites into new Wall’s Out of Home campaign

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 41 mins ago

Adam&eveDDB is committing more mayhem on the UK’s billboards for client Unilever; this time it’s taken a bite out a hoarding in Leeds, sitting below a mural of Leeds football manager Marcelo Bielsa. To launch Wall’s’ new Magnum and Cornetto bite-sized ice creams. Media by Mindshare.

This follows hard on the heels of an A&E campaign for Marmite Dynamite (also owned by Unilever) which had a giant lid falling off a poster on top of a reasonably-priced car.

Good for the Out of Home industry as it recovers from the pandemic. But is it worth all that effort for one poster in out of the way place?

Almost certainly yes as social media mavens love to share these things.

