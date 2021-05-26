Don't Miss

Your Uber awaits: Mother puts customers back in the groove

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 26 mins ago 0

Now that nights out don’t have to happen in freezing cold outdoor spaces and we are free to hug whomever we choose, Uber is back on the radar. Mother is celebrating this with an ad that is mostly about the soundtrack, 70s hit “Back in the New York Groove” by Kiss co-founder Ace Frehley.

There are scenes of indoor projects like jigsaws and cake making abandoned as people rush to get out into the world again — or is the hurry more about not keeping the driver hanging around for fear of a poor star rating that will endanger your chances of a lift next time around?

The line is, “Your Uber awaits,” and although the service is a lot less reliable than it used to be, many of us have come to rely on it for getting about after dark, and we’re all a bit more forgiving after the experiences of the past year.

There’s outdoor and radio too.

MAA creative scale: 6.5

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

