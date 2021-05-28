You & Mr Jones surges in Q1, hires technology chief Luttrell

0 Shares Share

David Jones’ brand tech group You & Mr Jones has announced a new technology partner – important, presumably, in such an organisation – US-based CTO Will Luttrell plus net revenue growth of 34.3% in Q1 2021.

Luttrell (left) was the founder and CTO of digital ad verification outfit Integral Ad Science and also founder and CEO of Amino, which uses blockchain technology for media payments.

Luttrell says: “I am thrilled to be joining the You & Mr Jones family. My career has been focused on building technology to make digital marketing more transparent, safe, and cost effective. Those same values are at the core of what David and the You & Mr Jones team are creating. I couldn’t resist the opportunity to join that mission, working directly with the world’s largest brands, with technology as the foundation.”

You & Mr Jones, like its rival Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital, seems to be outperforming the big ad holding groups in growth terms although it’s obviously starting from a much smaller base with fewer legacy issues.

CEO Jones says: “After a great 2020 we had a very strong first quarter. Our success has been built on a combination of talent and technology and these moves (You & Mr Jones has also appointed Karima Otmani and Mofilm’s Rebecca Sykes to associate partners) are extremely significant.

“Will is an exceptional talent with unparalleled technology expertise in the marketing space and, as we look to build out and scale our technology platform and accelerate our tech investments, he will make an invaluable contribution.”

You & Mr Jones recently launched an eponymous media agency with former Mindshare global boss Nick Emery.