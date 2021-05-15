Was the BBC promo for UEFA Euro 2021 worth waiting for?

0 Shares Share

Thanks to Covid, the Euro 2020 tournament is a full year behind schedule. Appropriately enough, this new promo for the BBC’s football coverage takes place in a waiting room big enough to fit the whole of Europe, where big name players pass the time until the calm is broken and the tournament kicks off.

The film is a BBC swansong for Helen Rhodes, who left her role as BBC Creative’s ECD to join Bartle Bogle Hegarty in the same role last week.The animation was directed by Nicos Livesey of Blinkink, known for his work with Adidas and virtual band Gorillaz, and features The Chemical Brothers new track, ‘The Darkness that you Fear,’as a soundtrack.

Despite the talent behind it (and presumably because of the Covid restrictions), the ad has the look of an animatic version of the real thing.

MAA creative scale: 5

The airport vibes also bring back superior memories of one of Nike’s greatest ads, for the Brazil World Cup in 1998.