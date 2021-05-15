Don't Miss

Was the BBC promo for UEFA Euro 2021 worth waiting for?

Posted by: Emma Hall

Thanks to Covid, the Euro 2020 tournament is a full year behind schedule. Appropriately enough, this new promo for the BBC’s football coverage takes place in a waiting room big enough to fit the whole of Europe, where big name players pass the time until the calm is broken and the tournament kicks off.

The film is a BBC swansong for Helen Rhodes, who left her role as BBC Creative’s ECD to join Bartle Bogle Hegarty in the same role last week.The animation was directed by Nicos Livesey of Blinkink, known for his work with Adidas and virtual band Gorillaz, and features The Chemical Brothers new track, ‘The Darkness that you Fear,’as a soundtrack.

Despite the talent behind it (and presumably because of the Covid restrictions), the ad has the look of an animatic version of the real thing.

MAA creative scale: 5

The airport vibes also bring back superior memories of one of Nike’s greatest ads, for the Brazil World Cup in 1998.

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

