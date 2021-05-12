VO5 takes us back to the barbers with writing gem from adam&eveDDB

Richard Warren of Lloyds Bank (a former senior adman) observed recently that nobody in agencies could write any more, or words to that effect, causing a stir but hardly a tidal wave of denial.

The 30-second commercial is one of the acid tests of such ability, immortalised by the likes of CDP among others, and here’s a contender for Unilever’s VO5 (aimed at men) from adam&eveDDB: ‘If you’ve got hair, care.’

Unilever’s Chris Barron says: “Using a balding bloke to promote a hair product might feel counter intuitive, but adam&eveDDB discovered that the only thing men fear more than a dodgy hairstyle is losing it altogether. This campaign exists to encourage men up and down the country to make the most of what they’ve got (even if it’s less than they’d like) by celebrating every follicle and giving every lid some love with VO5.”

Creatives John Trainor-Tobin and Clarissa Dale do the business. Better watch out they don’t decide to be scriptwriters.

This lovely vignette would have escaped the doors of CDP with even Frank Lowe’s blessing.

MAA creative scale: 9.