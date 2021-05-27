UKTV, owned by BBC Studios, appoints Havas Entertainment after four-way pitch

0 Shares Share

Havas Entertainment has won the “eight figure” media account for UKTV, home of channels including Dave, UK Gold, crime channel Alibi, and Yesterday. Omnicom’s Hearts & Science, the incumbent on the business for the last twelve years, repitched alongside Starcom and Total Media.

Alasdair Weddell, UKTV’s director of media, said: “Havas Entertainment stood out as the agency best positioned to support UKTV in our next chapter due to the team’s expertise in turning viewers into fans. I would like to express my huge gratitude to Hearts & Science for the significant role they have played in UKTV’s growth.”

Nick Wright, managing director of Havas Entertainment said: “Havas Entertainment understands the needs of fans and how to engage with them through a carefully crafted blend of media and creativity that goes way beyond ‘spots and space’. Our experience so far has been highly collaborative, engaging and inspiring. It’s given us a clear understanding of UKTV’s business and their desires.”

Hearts & Science might be feeling a bit aggrieved; UKTV recently reported a very good set of results. The multi-channel broadcaster gained its highest ever Q1 share of viewing at 4.73 per cent – an 8.6 per cent growth year-on-year — and a more than 10% increase in its share of 16-34s, rising to a 20 per cent uplift on Dave.

The account move, which was managed by The Aperto Partnership, will be effective from the end of July. It was the first review since BBC Studios (the commercial arms of the BBC), completed its acquisition of UKTV in June 2019.