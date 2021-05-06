Toast of Bolton Clooney delivers for Warburtons

0 Shares Share

Tequila magnate and sometime actor and director George Clooney is the “toast of Bolton” according to one newspaper – after this ad for Bolton-based baker Warburtons, featuring the alternative attraction of toast.

Agency Engine (WCRS as was) has always had a taste for a celeb but this is their most effective outing thus far for Warburtons – comedy isn’t really Robert De Niro’s thing, too menacing – and Clooney, as usual delivers. Money to a favourite charity.

Old fashioned stuff and none the worse for it.

MAA creative scale: 8.