Toast of Bolton Clooney delivers for Warburtons

Stephen Foster

Tequila magnate and sometime actor and director George Clooney is the “toast of Bolton” according to one newspaper – after this ad for Bolton-based baker Warburtons, featuring the alternative attraction of toast.

Agency Engine (WCRS as was) has always had a taste for a celeb but this is their most effective outing thus far for Warburtons – comedy isn’t really Robert De Niro’s thing, too menacing – and Clooney, as usual delivers. Money to a favourite charity.

Old fashioned stuff and none the worse for it.

MAA creative scale: 8.

