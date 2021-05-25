The planet’s being saved again – this time by IKEA and a robot from Mother

Ye gods! More purpose…

This time it’s IKEA advising us to ‘change a bit for good’ with an opus from Mother featuring a robot who tries big things to save the planet (fails) but then discovers you can do your bit at home with bits from IKEA.

IKEA marketing communications manager Kemi Anthony says: “We’ve set the ambitious goal of becoming fully circular and climate positive by 2030. But it’s not just about how we do business, but also about wanting to inspire and support customers in taking action too.

“Many people still believe that more sustainable living is a choice only available to the privileged few, which doesn’t have to be the case. With this campaign, our aim is to democratise sustainability, demonstrating how easy it actually is to make very simple, affordable and meaningful changes.”

Fair enough. If I must have the planet saved for me I’d probably trust IKEA and Mother more than most.

PS Note to IKEA – the ‘view our ads’ bit on Youtube is too much too soon.