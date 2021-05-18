The Gate London names new design director

Don't Miss

MSQ’s The Gate creative agency has hired Andrea Ferlauto as design director. Ferlauto (below) has worked at a number of high profile agencies including Mother, DDB and J Walter Thompson on brands including Guinness, HSBC, Duracell, Grolsch and The Macallan. He will report to CCO Lucas Peon.

Peon says: “Andrea is a passionate visual artist with a dynamic, conceptual mind, who also spends his time painting graffiti on walls around the world and exhibiting his abstract calligraphy work across Europe and the US, which keeps his advertising work fresh, in touch with culture and always closer to what’s ahead.”

Ferlauto says: “The chance to join The Gate at this stage of their journey, seeing how committed they are to making work that truly stands out for its craft and its creativity, could not be more exciting for me.”

The Gate has won three Clios for its ‘Nobody is Normal’ campaign for Childline and the TfL Diversity in Advertising competition for ‘Sex never gets old’ for Replens.

