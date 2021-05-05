Talon Group and Buntin Out-of-Home Media partner to fuel OOH in the US

0 Shares Share

Leading out-of-home specialists Talon and Buntin Out-of-Home Media today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the out-of-home (OOH) landscape. The partnership creates a new entity named Talon-Buntin led by Talon America CEO Jim Wilson. In addition to serving an existing and expanding set of prestigious US client brands, the entity will also support OOH media needs for The Buntin Group, a top Nashville-based brand communications firm.

Talon-Buntin will provide clients with world-class service, innovative technology capabilities, and high-touch collaboration to deliver measurable and optimised value, as well as the unmissable outcomes that only OOH can offer.

“Talon-Buntin will operate strategically to unlock the value of OOH. We are committed to building long-term relationships with brand marketers and agencies, who can now tap an expanded set of talent, tools and technology to successfully build their businesses,” says Talon America CEO Jim Wilson (left).

“OOH is more powerful than ever with the advent of richer data and technology capabilities for targeting and measurement across the customer journey. As more brands prioritize local relevance, OOH’s advantage is its power of proximity for executing campaigns that drive measurable impact.”

Talon-Buntin unifies two sets of technology consisting of Talon’s Plato and Ada audience targeting and media trading platforms with the benefit of Buntin’s GeoTrak media management platform. Talon America recently announced a partnership in North America with Hivestack to strengthen its programmatic capabilities.

With OOH activity supporting brand and agency clients in 75 markets globally, plus Talon Outdoor’s dominant market share position in the UK, the partnership builds on Talon America’s growing success as a disruptive force with significant scale and the agility of a fully independent player. The entity is expected to accelerate Talon America’s revenue growth and elevate Talon’s position as a global market leader.

For Buntin, the partnership adds scale while maintaining full client continuity. Under the new partnership, all of Talon America’s operations will be aligned under Talon-Buntin and based in Nashville. Jon Carmack, Buntin Out-of-Home Media’s Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to oversee consolidation operations, reporting to Talon America’s CEO Jim Wilson. The entire Buntin staff will remain unchanged, ensuring uninterrupted service for clients.

The addition of Nashville to Talon America’s New York City, Chicago, and Southern California hubs opens immediate access to client business across the U.S. It also brings with it a direct flight to Talon Outdoor’s headquarters in London and the opportunity for expanded business with global brands.

Talon also brings prestigious talent to the new entity through leaders who are highly regarded in the media industry. Talon Outdoor CEO Barry Cupples is the former global board member of Omnicom Media Group where he served for 25 years. He had run various regions as CEO and his last role was Global CEO of all investment. Before founding Talon in 2013, Eric Newnham started and grew Kinetic to over $1B in OOH billings prior to its WPP integration.

In making the announcement, Newnham (left) said, “When we made the determination to substantially grow our presence in the U.S., Buntin Out-of-Home Media simply stood apart. Their national client roster, GeoTrak system, and longstanding relationships across the industry led us to seek out this partnership. We feel a strong kinship and fully believe there are no limits to what this team can achieve.”

For Jeffrey Buntin, Sr. and Jeffrey Bunin, Jr. both of whom will join Talon America’s advisory board, the partnership equips their team with unmatched ways to drive results for clients. Buntin Group CEO Jeffrey Buntin, Jr. commented, “This partnership gives clients a new OOH offering they cannot find anywhere else. There’s a lot we can help clients do and a lot we will do to fuel innovation across the OOH medium. We look forward to making big things happen together.”

About Talon:

Talon Outdoor is the leading global independent Out of Home (OOH) media specialist and technology services company focused on delivering smarter, creative, data-driven integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open and transparent working relationships between many of the world’s leading agencies, clients, and media partners. Headquartered in London with additional offices in Manchester and its affiliate Talon America LLC headquartered in New York City, Talon delivers expertise at the global, national, regional, and local levels. Additionally, the agency has built a global OOH planning and buying network covering 75 markets across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.talonoutdoor.com and follow up on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Buntin Out-of-Home Media:

Founded in 1987, Buntin-Out-of-Home Media is among the leading independent out-of-home media management companies in the U. S., with more than 5,000 facings under contract for leading national brands. The company’s proprietary technology platform, GeoTrak®, integrates multiple sets of data to uniquely enable Buntin-Out-of-Home to plan, buy and optimize media across all channels, so including programs executed at the hyperlocal level and scaled nationally. With unified planning, buying, production, optimization, and attribution capabilities, BOOHM is recognized as among the leading ad tech companies in out-of-home media today.